US Capital Advisors Predicts Lower Earnings for TC Energy

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Free Report) NYSE: TRP - Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded TC Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$86.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$84.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRP

TC Energy Trading Up 2.0%

TC Energy stock opened at C$86.19 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$63.34 and a 52 week high of C$90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.59.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 23.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 25,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.73, for a total transaction of C$2,248,595.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,640,617.70. This represents a 57.82% decrease in their position. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

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