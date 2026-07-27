US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

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US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. US Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company's stock worth $313,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8,056.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $192,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company's stock worth $986,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 9,713.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,243,456 shares of the company's stock worth $114,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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