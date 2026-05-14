US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock's previous close.

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A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered US Foods from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on US Foods from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on USFD

US Foods Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 899,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. US Foods has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.US Foods's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. The trade was a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in US Foods by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company's stock worth $313,755,000 after buying an additional 3,353,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in US Foods by 8,056.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company's stock worth $215,921,000 after buying an additional 2,831,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $192,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in US Foods by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company's stock worth $986,557,000 after buying an additional 1,599,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 9,713.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,243,456 shares of the company's stock worth $114,659,000 after buying an additional 1,230,785 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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