USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Up 13.2% - Time to Buy?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 43,080,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 11,242,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

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USA Rare Earth News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition — USA Rare Earth agreed to buy Serra Verde for about $2.8 billion, adding one of the few scaled producers of all four magnetic rare earth elements outside Asia and strengthening its mine-to-magnets supply chain. Press Release

Strategic acquisition — USA Rare Earth agreed to buy Serra Verde for about $2.8 billion, adding one of the few scaled producers of all four magnetic rare earth elements outside Asia and strengthening its mine-to-magnets supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Demand visibility via offtake support — Deal includes a 15‑year, 100% offtake agreement via an SPV capitalized by U.S. government parties and private investors with price floors on key elements (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb), which reduces market/revenue risk. Offtake Details

Demand visibility via offtake support — Deal includes a 15‑year, 100% offtake agreement via an SPV capitalized by U.S. government parties and private investors with price floors on key elements (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb), which reduces market/revenue risk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Wedbush initiated coverage at Outperform with a $29 price target, which likely supported investor appetite. Wedbush Initiation

Analyst backing — Wedbush initiated coverage at Outperform with a $29 price target, which likely supported investor appetite. Positive Sentiment: Heavy trading and options activity — Unusually large call buying and elevated share volume indicate bullish speculative positioning around the deal and catalyst flow. Market Reaction

Heavy trading and options activity — Unusually large call buying and elevated share volume indicate bullish speculative positioning around the deal and catalyst flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management outreach — CEO interviews and the company’s M&A call/slides provide additional detail on production mix and funding but no new financials; useful for due diligence. CEO Interview M&A Call Transcript

Management outreach — CEO interviews and the company’s M&A call/slides provide additional detail on production mix and funding but no new financials; useful for due diligence. Neutral Sentiment: Asset differentiation — Analysts note Round Top (Texas) and Serra Verde provide complementary, distinctive deposits; this is structural upside but requires execution. Asset Commentary

Asset differentiation — Analysts note Round Top (Texas) and Serra Verde provide complementary, distinctive deposits; this is structural upside but requires execution. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk — The purchase price includes $300M cash plus a large equity issuance (reported at ~126.85M new USAR shares), which creates meaningful share dilution and could pressure the stock if integration or operations lag. Deal Terms

Dilution risk — The purchase price includes $300M cash plus a large equity issuance (reported at ~126.85M new USAR shares), which creates meaningful share dilution and could pressure the stock if integration or operations lag. Negative Sentiment: Execution and financing risk — Equity-funded acquisitions often weigh on sentiment; integrating Brazilian operations, meeting offtake/price-floor expectations and commodity-price volatility are execution risks. Market Note on Risks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price target on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.75.

View Our Latest Report on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at USA Rare Earth

In related news, Director Carolyn Trabuco bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Blitzer bought 100,000 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 847,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,170,400. This trade represents a 13.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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