USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Moderate Buy Rating

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USAR. Wall Street Zen raised USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

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USA Rare Earth Price Performance

USAR opened at $27.98 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. USA Rare Earth has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.33.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Key USA Rare Earth News

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth secured definitive agreements with the Commerce Department, unlocking up to $1.6 billion in CHIPS Act funding to accelerate its vertically integrated U.S. rare earth supply chain. Reuters article

USA Rare Earth secured definitive agreements with the Commerce Department, unlocking up to $1.6 billion in CHIPS Act funding to accelerate its vertically integrated U.S. rare earth supply chain. Positive Sentiment: The funding package strengthens USA Rare Earth’s balance sheet and supports expansion plans, including a new South Carolina facility that could significantly boost domestic magnet and rare earth metals production. GlobeNewswire article

The funding package strengthens USA Rare Earth’s balance sheet and supports expansion plans, including a new South Carolina facility that could significantly boost domestic magnet and rare earth metals production. Neutral Sentiment: The company selected Cherokee County, South Carolina, for a new $1.2 billion manufacturing hub expected to create about 490 jobs and expand capacity, reinforcing the growth story but also implying heavy capital spending ahead. Reuters article

The company selected Cherokee County, South Carolina, for a new $1.2 billion manufacturing hub expected to create about 490 jobs and expand capacity, reinforcing the growth story but also implying heavy capital spending ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports noted a pullback after recent gains, suggesting the stock may be pausing as traders digest the size of the funding package and the execution risks tied to the expansion. Yahoo Finance article

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Further Reading

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