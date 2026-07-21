USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.60 and traded as high as $22.80. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $22.3870, with a volume of 97,300 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USNA. Wall Street Zen raised USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $413.26 million, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 5,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,660 shares of company stock worth $336,579. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,666 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,431 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 19.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 166.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,922 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company's stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

Further Reading

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