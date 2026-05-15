USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) CEO Sells $360,242.82 in Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 19,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $360,242.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,387,586.70. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 22,883 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $416,470.60.

On Monday, May 11th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 5,279 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $96,447.33.

On Thursday, May 7th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,005 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,490.70.

On Tuesday, May 5th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $306,137.40.

On Wednesday, May 6th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $237,896.00.

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USCB Financial Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of USCB Financial stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.53. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Research analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on USCB. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USCB Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USCB Financial

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 66.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 100.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 2,081.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company's stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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