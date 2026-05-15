USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Ramon Abadin Sells 9,000 Shares

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $163,890.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,255.81. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ramon Abadin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Ramon Abadin sold 6,552 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $118,132.56.

Get USCB Financial alerts: Sign Up

USCB Financial Stock Performance

USCB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 8,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,589. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $326.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on USCB. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USCB

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,527,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 691,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company's stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider USCB Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and USCB Financial wasn't on the list.

While USCB Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here