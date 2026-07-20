USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on USCB. Zacks Research raised USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group upped their price target on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USCB Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

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USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of USCB opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.51.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $447,255.81. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $904,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,893.50. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 248,122 shares of company stock worth $4,514,106 in the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 66.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in USCB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,696 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in USCB Financial by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company's stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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