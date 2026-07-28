USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USCB. Zacks Research raised shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on USCB Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on USCB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.67.

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USCB Financial Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $413.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.51.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at USCB Financial

In other news, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at $447,255.81. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $904,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,893.50. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,106. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company's stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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