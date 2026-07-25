Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Usio logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Usio to a hold rating, adding to a mixed analyst picture that currently leaves the stock with a consensus "Hold" rating and an average price target of $5.12.
  • Usio stock rose 2.1% and opened at $1.93, while the company’s market cap stood at $53.26 million with shares trading between a 52-week low of $1.03 and high of $2.62.
  • Recent earnings beat expectations: Usio reported $0.00 EPS versus estimates for a small loss and posted revenue of $25.47 million, above the $23.20 million forecast.
  • Five stocks we like better than Usio.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Usio from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Usio from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Usio

Usio Stock Up 2.1%

USIO stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Usio has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Usio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,353 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Usio in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Usio by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,493 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc NASDAQ: USIO is a financial technology company that delivers integrated payment, transaction processing, and money services solutions. The company's platform combines merchant acquiring, multi‐rail payment enablement and business management tools to support merchants, financial institutions and business partners in automating and securing electronic and cash‐based transactions.

Through its subsidiaries, Usio provides a broad range of products and services, including point-of-sale terminals, payment gateway services, automated teller machine (ATM) processing, bill payment, money order issuance, domestic and international money transfer and remittance solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Usio Right Now?

Before you consider Usio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Usio wasn't on the list.

While Usio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines