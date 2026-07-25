Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Usio from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Usio from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.12.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Usio

Usio Stock Up 2.1%

USIO stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Usio has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Usio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,353 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Usio in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Usio by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,493 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc NASDAQ: USIO is a financial technology company that delivers integrated payment, transaction processing, and money services solutions. The company's platform combines merchant acquiring, multi‐rail payment enablement and business management tools to support merchants, financial institutions and business partners in automating and securing electronic and cash‐based transactions.

Through its subsidiaries, Usio provides a broad range of products and services, including point-of-sale terminals, payment gateway services, automated teller machine (ATM) processing, bill payment, money order issuance, domestic and international money transfer and remittance solutions.

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