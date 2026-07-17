Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.02 and traded as low as GBX 284. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at GBX 287, with a volume of 133,815 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a report on Friday, June 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of £496.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.02.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 13.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust had a net margin of 90.43% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of GBX 3,068 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 286 per share, with a total value of £7,865. Also, insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 4,020 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 284 per share, for a total transaction of £11,416.80. Insiders have acquired 9,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,002 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc ("UEM") is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets. UEM's objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets. UEM's focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.

Further Reading

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