Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.35. Vaalco Energy shares last traded at $5.2750, with a volume of 962,195 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vaalco Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vaalco Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vaalco Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $7.30.

View Our Latest Report on Vaalco Energy

Vaalco Energy Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.20 million. Vaalco Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Vaalco Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Vaalco Energy's payout ratio is -18.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaalco Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,583 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vaalco Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,765 shares of the energy company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vaalco Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vaalco Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,556 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company's stock.

Vaalco Energy Company Profile

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company's primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

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