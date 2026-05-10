Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.9462.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Vale from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Vale from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vale news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap bought 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $209,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia purchased 10,464 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $168,575.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 10,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,575.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in shares of Vale by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company's stock.

Vale Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of VALE opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%.The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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