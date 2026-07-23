Vale (VALE) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Vale to post earnings of $0.4649 per share and revenue of $10.3976 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect Vale to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vale Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $34,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Vale by 1,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 4,372 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,064.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company's stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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