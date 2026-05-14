Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%.

Here are the key takeaways from Valens Semiconductor's conference call:

Q1 revenue beat guidance , coming in at $16.9 million versus the top end of guidance, while GAAP gross margin of 62.2% also came in above expectations.

, coming in at $16.9 million versus the top end of guidance, while GAAP gross margin of 62.2% also came in above expectations. The company highlighted continued adoption of its VS3000 and VS6320 chips in audio/video, including new customer product launches that support its growth opportunity in the core CIB market.

The company highlighted in audio/video, including new customer product launches that support its growth opportunity in the core CIB market. Valens said its VA7000 automotive chipset continues to gain traction, and it showcased a three-company interoperability demonstration for MIPI A-PHY at Auto China, reinforcing its standard-based positioning.

Valens said its continues to gain traction, and it showcased a three-company interoperability demonstration for MIPI A-PHY at Auto China, reinforcing its standard-based positioning. Management guided for Q2 revenue of $17.2 million to $17.6 million and reiterated full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $75 million to $77 million , saying the second half should be stronger than the first.

Management guided for and reiterated full-year 2026 revenue guidance of , saying the second half should be stronger than the first. The company ended Q1 with $86.1 million in cash and short-term deposits and no debt, but the CFO also announced he will leave on July 13 and Valens has begun a search for his replacement.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 6,851,029 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,292. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valens Semiconductor

In other news, Director - Toledano Adi Yarel sold 19,179 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $57,920.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 164,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,044.06. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 85,037 shares of company stock worth $196,985 in the last ninety days. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Valens Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valens Semiconductor

Key Valens Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valens Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valens reported Q1 2026 EPS of -$0.05, beating estimates, while revenue of $16.86 million also topped consensus; the company said gross margin reached 62.2% GAAP and 65.2% non-GAAP, both above guidance. Valens Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Valens reported Q1 2026 EPS of -$0.05, beating estimates, while revenue of $16.86 million also topped consensus; the company said gross margin reached 62.2% GAAP and 65.2% non-GAAP, both above guidance. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company raised its price target on Valens Semiconductor to $4.00 from $3.00 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the stock’s upside after earnings. Needham Raises Price Target on Valens Semiconductor

Needham & Company raised its price target on Valens Semiconductor to $4.00 from $3.00 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the stock’s upside after earnings. Positive Sentiment: Stonegate Capital Partners also updated coverage on Valens Semiconductor, adding another recent research note that may help support investor attention. Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage

Stonegate Capital Partners also updated coverage on Valens Semiconductor, adding another recent research note that may help support investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued Q2 revenue guidance of $17.2 million to $17.6 million, which is below Wall Street’s expectation of $18.1 million, and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $75 million to $77 million, indicating some caution on near-term sales momentum.

Management issued Q2 revenue guidance of $17.2 million to $17.6 million, which is below Wall Street’s expectation of $18.1 million, and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $75 million to $77 million, indicating some caution on near-term sales momentum. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares, including SVP David Chairman and Director Adi Yarel Toledano, which can weigh on sentiment even though both transactions were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans.

Several insiders sold shares, including SVP David Chairman and Director Adi Yarel Toledano, which can weigh on sentiment even though both transactions were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary following the report characterized the quarter as mixed, with revenue guidance seen as light and one analyst downgrading the stock to Sell, highlighting lingering concerns about the long-term growth story. Valens Semiconductor tops earnings forecasts but revenue comes in light

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company's flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valens Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valens Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Valens Semiconductor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here