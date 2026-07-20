Valero Energy FY2026 EPS Forecast Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $32.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $28.12. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy's current full-year earnings is $32.61 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Valero Energy's FY2027 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Valero Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.06.

View Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $309.50 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $258.97 and its 200-day moving average is $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $309.90.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,177,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,959,065,000 after buying an additional 163,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,950,982 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,945,500,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,668,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $922,728,000 after acquiring an additional 394,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,033,310 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,243,630,000 after acquiring an additional 516,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

More Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valero expanded its share repurchase authorization, which can boost earnings per share over time and indicates the board sees value in the stock. Valero Energy Expands Share Repurchase Authorization Program

Valero expanded its share repurchase authorization, which can boost earnings per share over time and indicates the board sees value in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Valero declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors and highlighting strong cash generation. Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Valero declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors and highlighting strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Energy stocks rose late Friday afternoon, with the broader sector gaining on the day, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for VLO shares. Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Energy stocks rose late Friday afternoon, with the broader sector gaining on the day, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for VLO shares. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, there was unusual put-option activity in Valero, suggesting some traders are hedging or positioning for near-term volatility rather than making a clear directional bet.

Separately, there was unusual put-option activity in Valero, suggesting some traders are hedging or positioning for near-term volatility rather than making a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also pointed to improving earnings estimates and momentum, which may be helping sentiment, though these were commentary pieces rather than new company announcements. Can Valero Energy (VLO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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