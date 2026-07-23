Valero Energy (VLO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to announce earnings of $10.13 per share and revenue of $39.4977 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $310.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $320.24.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised Valero Energy’s price target to $357 from $286 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga article

Goldman Sachs raised Valero Energy’s price target to $357 from $286 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also lifted its price target on Valero to $338 from $292, reinforcing improving Street sentiment on the stock. Benzinga article

TD Cowen also lifted its price target on Valero to $338 from $292, reinforcing improving Street sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: A recent comparison of Valero vs. Cenovus Energy argued that VLO’s refining advantage and near-term upside make it the more attractive energy stock right now. Yahoo Finance article

A recent comparison of Valero vs. Cenovus Energy argued that VLO’s refining advantage and near-term upside make it the more attractive energy stock right now. Neutral Sentiment: Another article echoed the same Valero vs. Cenovus comparison, but it was more of an opinion/research piece than a new operational update for VLO. Zacks article

Another article echoed the same Valero vs. Cenovus comparison, but it was more of an opinion/research piece than a new operational update for VLO. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a long-term growth article naming Valero as a top growth stock, which is supportive but not a direct catalyst. Zacks article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $259.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $286.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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