Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock's current price.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.03.

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Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,465,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.03. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.16 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 18.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mitchell L. Crandell sold 25,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $372,991.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 76,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,577.08. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell Barrett sold 90,537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $1,225,870.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $868,821.18. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Valley National Bancorp

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Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp NASDAQ: VLY is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

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