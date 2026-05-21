Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Valley National Bancorp NASDAQ: VLY. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Valley National Bancorp stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ACTIVE ASSET ACCOUNT # 3" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.04. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Valley National Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Russell Barrett sold 90,537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $1,225,870.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $868,821.18. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,652 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,940 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 107,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLY

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp NASDAQ: VLY is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

Further Reading

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