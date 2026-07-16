Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $556.9450 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VLY alerts: Sign Up

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Valley National Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Barclays increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial set a $17.50 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Russell Barrett sold 90,537 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $1,225,870.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,167 shares in the company, valued at $868,821.18. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitchell L. Crandell sold 25,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $372,991.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 76,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,113,577.08. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,831,049 shares of the company's stock worth $79,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,716 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,365,000 after buying an additional 224,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 404.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,197,000 after buying an additional 4,704,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,736,880 shares of the company's stock worth $60,811,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,459 shares of the company's stock worth $66,757,000 after buying an additional 1,621,193 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp NASDAQ: VLY is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valley National Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valley National Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Valley National Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here