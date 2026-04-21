Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $487.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Valmont Industries Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $440.51 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $269.21 and a 1 year high of $487.58. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.48.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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