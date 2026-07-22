Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Given New $620.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.99% from the company's current price.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $600.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $587.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $9.31 on Wednesday, reaching $496.04. 94,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company's 50 day moving average is $539.65 and its 200-day moving average is $477.08. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $352.60 and a fifty-two week high of $585.71.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $55,294,213.06. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $164,009,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 118.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 252,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Valmont Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valmont Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valmont Industries wasn't on the list.

While Valmont Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here