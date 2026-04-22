Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $4.90 price target on the stock. Valneva traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 463879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, Guggenheim set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.98.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on VALN

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 67.64%.The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valneva

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva's research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

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