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Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Invesco QQQ (QQQ), SanDisk (SNDK), Avis Budget Group (CAR), Intel (INTC), and CoreWeave (CRWV) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the five value stocks to watch, each showing the highest dollar trading volume among value names in recent days.
  • Value stocks are companies that appear cheap relative to fundamentals (low P/E or P/B, high dividend yield, or stable cash flows) and may outperform if the market corrects mispricing, but they carry the risk that low valuations reflect real operational or structural problems.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

Invesco QQQ, Sandisk, Avis Budget Group, Intel, and CoreWeave are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear inexpensive relative to their fundamentals — for example low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios, high dividend yields, or stable cash flows — suggesting the market may be undervaluing their intrinsic worth. Investors buy value stocks hoping prices will rise as the market corrects the mispricing; these are often mature, slower-growth firms and can carry the risk that low valuations reflect real problems rather than temporary market neglect. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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