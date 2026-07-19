Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNDA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

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Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 109.99%.The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 378,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,587,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 751,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 155,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda's mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda's flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

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