Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. KeyCorp started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.20.

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Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.72. 731,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $173.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,263,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,427,245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,214,000 after buying an additional 1,279,002 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 406.1% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,943 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,109,000 after buying an additional 1,162,651 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Varonis Systems by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,178,380 shares of the technology company's stock worth $71,480,000 after buying an additional 1,084,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,409,487 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 966,817 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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