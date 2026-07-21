Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Varonis Systems from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.90.

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Varonis Systems Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. 763,775 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $173.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,263,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,427,245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,002 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,943 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,651 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,178,380 shares of the technology company's stock worth $71,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,409,487 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 966,817 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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