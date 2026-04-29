Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $29.72. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $26.3380, with a volume of 986,380 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $173.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS.

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Trending Headlines about Varonis Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat expectations — Varonis reported $0.06 EPS vs. consensus of ($0.05) and revenue of $173.1M (up ~26.9% YoY), signaling accelerating top-line execution. Read More.

Q1 earnings and revenue beat expectations — Varonis reported $0.06 EPS vs. consensus of ($0.05) and revenue of $173.1M (up ~26.9% YoY), signaling accelerating top-line execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 and Q2 guidance above Street estimates — management set FY26 EPS $0.110–0.120 and Q2 EPS $0.000–0.010, with revenue ranges above consensus, implying improving profitability trajectory. Read More.

Raised FY26 and Q2 guidance above Street estimates — management set FY26 EPS $0.110–0.120 and Q2 EPS $0.000–0.010, with revenue ranges above consensus, implying improving profitability trajectory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price-target increase — Needham raised its price target to $36 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling institutional confidence and ~40% upside vs. the prior reference price. Read More.

Analyst upgrade / price-target increase — Needham raised its price target to $36 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling institutional confidence and ~40% upside vs. the prior reference price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong ARR growth and product news — SaaS ARR (ex-conversions) grew ~29% YoY and total SaaS ARR jumped materially; Varonis launched "Varonis Atlas" (AI-driven product tied to AllTrue.ai acquisition), supporting long-term SaaS monetization. Read More.

Strong ARR growth and product news — SaaS ARR (ex-conversions) grew ~29% YoY and total SaaS ARR jumped materially; Varonis launched "Varonis Atlas" (AI-driven product tied to AllTrue.ai acquisition), supporting long-term SaaS monetization. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — investors can review management commentary and Q&A for color on customer demand, churn, and AI roadmap. Read More.

Earnings call transcript available — investors can review management commentary and Q&A for color on customer demand, churn, and AI roadmap. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage — several outlets (Zacks, TipRanks, Yahoo) published analyses comparing metrics to estimates; useful for drilling into subscription metrics and margin trajectory. Read More.

Analyst and media coverage — several outlets (Zacks, TipRanks, Yahoo) published analyses comparing metrics to estimates; useful for drilling into subscription metrics and margin trajectory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern — despite the beat, Varonis still reported a negative net margin (~-20.7%) and negative return on equity, reminding investors that GAAP profitability and cash conversion remain works in progress. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Bass purchased 2,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,042,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,477,426.28. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 17,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $396,762.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 49,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,192.87. The trade was a 56.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,780 shares of company stock worth $579,403. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,049,000 after buying an additional 64,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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