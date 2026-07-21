Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRNS. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.85.

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Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.6%

VRNS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. 491,700 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,153. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $173.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.Varonis Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the technology company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 52,886 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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