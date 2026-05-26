Vasant Prabhu Buys 1,250 Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Vasant Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $15.59 on Tuesday, hitting $304.35. 9,743,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.36 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $401.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Intuit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $543.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent market commentary pieces continue to frame Intuit as a quality long-term value and growth stock, with analysts remaining broadly bullish on the company’s fundamentals and cash-generating businesses like TurboTax and QuickBooks.

Several recent market commentary pieces continue to frame Intuit as a quality long-term value and growth stock, with analysts remaining broadly bullish on the company’s fundamentals and cash-generating businesses like TurboTax and QuickBooks. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted TurboTax’s strong FY26 run, pointing to assisted tax services, faster refunds, and expanding financial tools as growth drivers that could help support revenue momentum. Article Title

Zacks highlighted TurboTax’s strong FY26 run, pointing to assisted tax services, faster refunds, and expanding financial tools as growth drivers that could help support revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS beating expectations, but the company also announced a 17% workforce reduction and a larger AI-focused restructuring effort, which created uncertainty around near-term costs and execution.

Intuit’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS beating expectations, but the company also announced a 17% workforce reduction and a larger AI-focused restructuring effort, which created uncertainty around near-term costs and execution. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern increased after reports alleged TurboTax pricing issues and a shareholder law firm launched an investigation into whether Intuit misled investors, adding legal and reputational risk. Article Title

Investor concern increased after reports alleged TurboTax pricing issues and a shareholder law firm launched an investigation into whether Intuit misled investors, adding legal and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted the stock has fallen sharply since the earnings report, with some analysts warning that the combination of pricing pressure, layoffs, and a heavy AI pivot may be weighing on sentiment.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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