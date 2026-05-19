Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the company's current price.

VECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings cut Veeco Instruments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.60.

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Veeco Instruments Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of VECO opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Veeco Instruments's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $5,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 419,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,393.50. The trade was a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $2,653,087.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,581.74. This represents a 27.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 230,979 shares of company stock worth $12,398,739 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,342,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 920.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 610,187 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $52,026,000 after purchasing an additional 495,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,164.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 439,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company's stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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