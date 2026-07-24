Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.11 and traded as high as $53.60. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 622,483 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VECO. Zacks Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,475. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $2,653,087.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,581.74. This represents a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,055 shares of company stock worth $20,705,270. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Tema ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,409 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,921,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

Further Reading

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