Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Price Down 8.6% - Here's What Happened

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) shares were down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.06 and last traded at $47.2060. Approximately 129,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,256,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research cut Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 8.4%

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,754,496.12. Following the sale, the director owned 52,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,481.16. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $2,653,087.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,835,581.74. This trade represents a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 339,055 shares of company stock worth $20,705,270 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Tema ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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