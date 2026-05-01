Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Short Interest Up 13.6% in April

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,821,298 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 5,124,025 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,337,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $115,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,003 shares in the company, valued at $614,460.50. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.25.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The firm's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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