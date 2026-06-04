Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.51% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.83.

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Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $178.69 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average is $196.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,994.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,348 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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