Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VEEV. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Veeva Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.08.

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Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $186.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.60. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $148.05 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to strong-buy and later set a $232 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Tickerreport.com

Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to and later set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a cash-heavy stock with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Yahoo Finance

Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to steady execution and attractive P/E multiples , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Seeking Alpha

Recent commentary points to and , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. MSN

Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. Negative Sentiment: The stock had recently declined more than the broader market, reminding investors that near-term volatility remains a risk despite the positive analyst coverage. Yahoo Finance

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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