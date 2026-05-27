Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $857.7280 million for the quarter. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,302 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 196,746 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $291.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Further Reading

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