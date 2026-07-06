Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $98.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $92.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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