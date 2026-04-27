Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.82, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.820-3.890 EPS.

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Ventas Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.77. 5,893,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ventas has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas's payout ratio is currently 385.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus set a $88.00 price target on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.47.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 32,509.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $359,722,000 after buying an additional 4,634,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ventas by 142.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $245,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,176,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $710,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,344,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $490,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,847,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $409,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,634 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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