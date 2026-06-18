Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James Financial

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.41.

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Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ventas's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ventas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,904,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ventas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,487,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $170,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,340 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Ventas by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Ventas by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,750,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $122,524,000 after purchasing an additional 845,694 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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