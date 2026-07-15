Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.84 and last traded at $92.5450, with a volume of 1257032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.40.

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ventas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,904,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,114,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,868,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $222,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,459 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in Ventas by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 95,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund PDN acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $4,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here