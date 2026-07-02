Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.31 and last traded at $91.6050, with a volume of 210511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.00.

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Ventas Stock Up 2.7%

The company's 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 167.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,904,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,487,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $170,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,340 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,750,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $122,524,000 after buying an additional 845,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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