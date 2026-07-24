VEON (VEON) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect VEON to announce earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $1.2294 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.43%. On average, analysts expect VEON to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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VEON Price Performance

VEON stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. VEON has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VEON by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 390,294 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP boosted its position in VEON by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP now owns 887,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $46,630,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd boosted its position in VEON by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Panview Capital Ltd now owns 514,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 101,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in VEON by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 276,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 66,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter valued at about $15,005,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of VEON from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut VEON from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $74.00 target price on VEON and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered VEON from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.00.

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VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd NASDAQ: VEON is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

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