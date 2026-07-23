Veracyte (VCYT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $144.5950 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Veracyte had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Veracyte's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Veracyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veracyte

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In other news, insider John Leite sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $699,728.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,511.35. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 10,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $398,160.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 143,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,607,486.16. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,696 shares of company stock worth $10,079,058. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 289.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 74.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte's proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.

The company's flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.

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