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Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Veradigm logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market from $4.88 to $4.615 (last trade $4.615) on Wednesday on very light volume of 211 shares.
  • Analyst action and valuation: Wall Street Zen raised Veradigm to a "hold" on March 7; the company has a market cap of $523.74 million, a P/E of 23.25, beta of 0.56, and 50-/200-day moving averages of $4.48 and $4.65.
  • Business profile: Veradigm provides healthcare technology including EHR, practice management and revenue cycle management solutions for medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.6150. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.6150, with a volume of 211 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veradigm to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm, Inc NASDAQ: MDRX is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company's offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.

Veradigm's product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Veradigm Right Now?

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