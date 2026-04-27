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Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Veradigm logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $4.55 versus the prior close of $4.35 and last trading at $4.55 on light volume (2,602 shares).
  • Wall Street Zen raised its rating on Veradigm to a "hold" in a report dated March 7.
  • Key valuation/technical metrics: 50-day moving average $4.46, 200-day moving average $4.65, market cap $553.84 million, P/E 23.25, and beta 0.56.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.55. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 2,602 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veradigm to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $553.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm, Inc NASDAQ: MDRX is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company's offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.

Veradigm's product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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