Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.55. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 2,602 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veradigm to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $553.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm, Inc NASDAQ: MDRX is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company's offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.

Veradigm's product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.

Further Reading

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