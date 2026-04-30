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Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Down 12.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Veradigm logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Veradigm shares fell 12.5% on Thursday to $4.20, with just 426 shares trading—far below the average daily volume of 208,832, reflecting a sharp move on very light liquidity.
  • The company has a market cap of $523.7 million, a P/E of 23.25 and a beta of 0.56, while its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $4.48 and $4.65 respectively.
  • Analyst action: Wall Street Zen raised Veradigm to a "hold" rating on March 7.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX - Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 208,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Veradigm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Down 9.4%

The firm has a market cap of $523.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm, Inc NASDAQ: MDRX is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company's offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.

Veradigm's product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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