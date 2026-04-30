Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Down 12.5% - Time to Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX - Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 208,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Veradigm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Down 9.4%

The firm has a market cap of $523.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm, Inc NASDAQ: MDRX is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company's offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.

Veradigm's product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.

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