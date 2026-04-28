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Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Up 9.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Veradigm logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Veradigm shares were trading up 9.2% intraday, hitting as high as $4.90 and last at $4.75, while volume was unusually light (~7,344 shares), down about 97% from the average.
  • Wall Street Zen raised its rating on Veradigm to a "hold" in a March 7 research note.
  • Veradigm is a healthcare-technology provider of EHR, practice-management and revenue-cycle solutions, with a market cap of about $588.8 million, a P/E of 23.25, beta of 0.56, and 50-/200-day moving averages near $4.47/$4.65.
  • Five stocks we like better than Veradigm.

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 7,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 211,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veradigm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Trading Up 12.4%

The company has a market cap of $588.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm, Inc NASDAQ: MDRX is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company's offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.

Veradigm's product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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