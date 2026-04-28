Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.960-1.000 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE VLTO traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.58. 2,777,647 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. Veralto has a 12-month low of $84.99 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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